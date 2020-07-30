expand
July 30, 2020

Man leads officers on high-speed chase

By Scott Hawkins

Published 7:55 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez police said a man was slightly injured in an accident that occurred after police attempted to stop his vehicle for speeding and he led them on a high-speed chase through town Tuesday night.

“Officer J. Coulston pursued a vehicle that he stated was traveling 59 mph in a 45 mph zone,” said Walter Armstrong, Natchez chief of police. “He advised the vehicle turned on Col. John Pitchford Parkway and failed to stop.”

Coulston said the driver reached speeds between 80 and 100mph until he left the city limits.

“The vehicle eventually crashed, ejecting the driver, Carlton Johntrell Hoggatt, 29,” Armstrong said.

Hoggatt was transported the hospital battered and bruised but paramedics said he would be OK, Armstrong said.

Natchez police charged Hoggatt with eluding police, reckless driving and speeding, Armstrong said.

Adams County sheriff’s deputies aided in the incident since it ended in the county, Armstrong said.

