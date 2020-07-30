Jan. 6, 1937 – July 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Mary Ellen Jones Ford, 83, of Natchez, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Jackson will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask. This is a walk-through visitation.

Mary was born January 6, 1937, in Church Hill, MS, the daughter of Excelena Tyler Jones and Silas Jones, Sr. She attended Stratford Career Institute and was a homemaker. Mary was a member of Smithland Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served as choir treasurer for several years and later joined the mother’s board. Mrs. Ford also served as first lady of Egypt Baptist Church, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, all in Natchez, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA, Union Baptist Church in Perrytown, MS and St. John Baptist Church in Woodville, MS. She enjoyed reading her Bible, spending time with family, shopping, going to church, traveling and doing interior design.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers James Albert Jones, Sam Jones, Merrick Jones, and Charles Edward Jones; two sisters, Emma January and Mary Joyce Robinson; father-in-law, Charlie Ford, Sr.; two mothers-in-law, Mariah Gray Ford and Theresa Ford; three brothers-in-law, Charlie Ford, Jr., Rev. Wilson Ford, Sr., and James Robinson; seven sisters-in-law, Rosie Lee Ford, Laura Ford, Helen Ford, Ella D. Smith, Louise Jones, Annie Mae Williams, Charlotte Jones, Emma Jean Kaho, and Mittie Ford; two granddaughters, Crystal Latashia Fisher and Mary Ann Ford and one godson, Michael Pernell.

She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Sr.; three sons, Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr. and wife Jacqueline, Jerry Ford and wife Shuwanda and Edward Ford and wife Sonya all of Natchez; eight daughters, Helen Pullins of Kenner, LA, Deloris Fisher and husband Marvin of San Diego, CA, Gloria Brown and husband Wilson of Hinesville, GA, Rosie Harris and husband Rev. W. D., Edna Hunt and husband Rev. Samuel, Jacqueline Hargrave and husband Paul, Glenda Abbott and husband Johnny, Pamela Schoby and husband Barney, and a bonus daughter, Sandra Trimble and husband Lyndell; two brothers, Silas Jones, Jr. and wife Rose Marie of Natchez and Theodore Jones of Kenner, LA; one sister, Gloria Jackson of Kenner, LA; 34 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Charles Kaho of Natchez; sisters-in-law Florean Jones, Janie Jones, Bertha Bernard and husband Percy, Willie Mae Clemons and Carolyn Anderson and husband Ray all of Natchez; one goddaughter, Stephanie Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.