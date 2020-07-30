expand
July 30, 2020

William

Michael William

By Staff Reports

Published 12:20 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020

Jan. 14, 1970 – July 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Michael Wayne “Ice Mike” William, 50, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 7, 2020, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church at 12 p.m. officiated by Larry Wright under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through visitation services will be held on Friday, July 31, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Michael was born on January 14, 1970, in Adams County, MS, to Eva Mae Scott William and James Bell William.

She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Minnie and Roger Adams; maternal grandparents, Geneva and Stanton Scott; brother, Kenneth William; and Regina William.

He is survived by his mother; two children, Devonte Perry of Natchez, MS, and Kamicia Robinson; one grandson, Kason Allen of Dallas, TX; ten sisters: Cynthia William, Brenda Strickland, Vanessa William, Gwenda (Greg) Williams, Maranda (Arthur) Woods, Trellis (Frank) Jenkins, Debra Harris, Althea (PT) Fitzgerald, Iris (Gary) Robinson, Jennifer (Darryl) Jordan, and Orethia Henderson; one brother, Matthewia (Rhonda) Love; 13 aunts, three great aunts, nine uncles, one great uncle, one great niece, Carleigh William; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

