July 31, 2020

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting

By Scott Hawkins

Published 10:54 am Friday, July 31, 2020

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred approximately 10 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of U.S. 61 north of Natchez in the Washington community.

Adams County Coroner James Lee was on the scene and witnesses said a man was shot in the chest and believed to have died and another victim was being transported to a hospital in Jackson with gunshot wounds.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story as more details are available.

