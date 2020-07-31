Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred approximately 10 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of U.S. 61 north of Natchez in the Washington community.

Adams County Coroner James Lee was on the scene and witnesses said a man was shot in the chest and believed to have died and another victim was being transported to a hospital in Jackson with gunshot wounds.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story as more details are available.