expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2020

Balloons fly across the Miss-Lou sky. (File photo)

Balloons will fly; music events, other festivities canceled for balloon fest 2020

By Ben Hillyer

Published 3:31 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Miss-Lou skies may be filled with hot-air balloons this October, but the festival grounds will be empty.

Natchez Balloon Festival officials announced Friday this year’s hot-air balloon event will go on without music, carnival rides and other activities on the festival grounds. The decision was made because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“In consideration of the health and safety concerns of our sponsors, pilots, volunteers, partners, festival attendees, and the community, we have made the difficult decision to hold the event without the festival and music portion of the Natchez Balloon Festival for 2020,” balloon race officials announced in a news release Friday.

Natchez Balloon Festival Director Scott Adams said in the news release that plans are for the hot-air balloons to fly on Oct. 16, 17 and 18, weather permitting. Adams said organizers are making plans for the balloons to fly and to glow in Natchez during the annual weekend. Details about where and how the balloons will glow while observing social distancing and other guidelines are still being finalized with pilots, sponsors and other community partners and will be released at a later date.

Adams said posters, T-shirts and other merchandise will be sold for this year’s event. The artwork for this year’s festival is still being finalized.

“For 34 years, the Natchez Balloon Festival has brought our community together,” Adams said. “Year 35 will continue that tradition, although in ways unique to 2020.”

Adams and other officials said the decision was a difficult one for everyone involved with the annual event.

“The Natchez Balloon Festival Committee wholeheartedly understands the annual community impact and economic importance of our event. We were hopeful that the effects of COVID-19 would have diminished over the last several months as we continued to make plans for this year,” Adams said. “Unfortunately, that has not been the case and we have made changes accordingly.”

Other balloon festivals across the country have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. In June, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta announced the cancellation of its 2020 festivities, which usually occurs during the two-weeks prior to the Natchez festival.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Balloons will fly; music events, other festivities canceled for balloon fest 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Updated 2:08 p.m.: Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting

News

Alderman to offer free drive-thru barbecue Saturday

News

Former Sen. Bob Dearing dies at 85

News

City mask mandate extended

News

Man leads officers on high-speed chase

COVID-19

Mississippi breaks single-day record for new virus cases

News

Mississippi’s COVID-19 ‘test positivity rate’ highest in nation

News

Natchez adopts ‘City Seal Unity Flag’ as a second flag

News

Reeves weighs ‘life or death’ school reopening options

COVID-19

New COVID-19 infections reported as hospitalizations in Mississippi reach an all-time high

News

Some aldermen challenge appointment of municipal judge pro tem

News

Monterey couple sentenced for operating an illegal hunting guide service

News

World War II veteran will celebrate 100th birthday milestone

News

COVID-19 Task Force: Hospitals reaching capacity, considering contingency plans

News

Pets of the Week

News

Unknown seeds from China end up in Natchez couple’s mailbox

News

Mississippi mayor released from hospital after ICU care for COVID-19

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office closed after some staffers, inmates get COVID-19

News

Majority of Mississippi educators support delaying school start or virtual learning, new survey shows

News

The Dart: Two close friends remember good times

News

Natchez Police Department uses fabric cover to help with department investigations

News

Callaway appointed city attorney for new adminsitration

News

Vidalia police officer disciplined