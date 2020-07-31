expand
July 31, 2020

Owens

Kendrick Demund Owens

By Staff Reports

Published 8:39 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

Jan. 11, 1981 – July 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kendrick Demund Owens, 39, of Natchez, who died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Natchez will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the funeral home.  We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Kendrick was born  January 11, 1981, in Natchez, the son of Beatrice Cage Owens and Roosevelt Owens, Jr. He was a high school graduate.  Kendrick was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church and was a sports enthusiast.

He is preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents Roosevelt Cage, Sr., and Estelle Cage, paternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Rebecca Owens, nephew, Demetrick Jones, Jr.

Kendrick  leaves to cherish his memories his mother; one son, Bradley Owens; two daughters, Aysia Owens and McKenzie Owens; brothers, Carlos Owens and wife Kim of Pearland, TX, Demetrick Jones and wife Naomi of Natchez; godsister, Askey Skipper, and a host of Cage, Owens and Minor aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

