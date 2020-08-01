Concordia Parish records 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

VIDALIA — Since Wednesday, 16 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Concordia Parish, said OEP director Timothy Vanier on Saturday.

“This makes a total of 273 cases for Concordia Parish,” Vanier said.

Vanier said a total of 178 cases have been reported among African American patients, 79 Caucasian and 13 Hispanic.

Vanier said 164 patients were female and 106 patients were male.

Vanier said there are a total of 88 active COVID-19 cases in the parish excluding patients who have died or recovered from the disease.

Most of the cases that have been reported have been patients between 20 and 69 years old. Vanier said 31 patients were older than 70.

For more information about COVID-19 in Concordia Parish or information about free COVID-19 testing, the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security at 4001 Carter St, Room 1, Vidalia, can be reached at 318-414-1678 or by email to oep@conppj.org.