Tie going into Day 2 of Duncan Park golf championship
NATCHEZ — Day one of a two-day golf championship at Duncan Park Golf Course ended in a tie for first place.
Jordan Farmer and Trampus Butler are tied at 4-under-par going into day-two of the 2020 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship.
More than 86 players are playing in the championship this weekend.
Tom Bryant is in third place at 3-under-par followed by Wesley Rogers and Casey Ham who are tied for fourth place at 2-under-par.
Standing in sixth place is Larry Davis at 1-under-par.
Pete Powell, who is an 11-time champion of the Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship, is tied for seventh place with Jay Lessley at even par.
K.G. Watkins holds ninth place with 1-over-par.
Chase Kaiser, who finished second in the Mississippi Junior Championship on Wednesday, is tied for 10th with Dusty Hutto and Jeff Anderson at 2-over-par.
Tee times for day-two of the Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship are listed below:
7:20 a.m. – Chris Smith and Robert Cosey
7:28 a.m. – Ben Yarbrough, Leland Steele and Tristan Weatherly
7:36 a.m. – David Day, Adam Otwell and Matthew Anders
7:44 a.m. – Daniel Guedon, Malcolm Anders and Jamie Tyson
7:52 a.m. – Grant Falkenheiner, Danny Grant and Ryan Mullins
8 a.m. – Landon Davis, Stephen Michel and Arin Rushing
8:08 a.m. – Michael Garrett, Mitchell Luckie and Stewart Thomas Jr.
8:16 a.m. – Luke Spillers, Joseph Bel land Bob Rogers
8:24 a.m. – Duncan Guedon, Jesse Whitehead and Malcolm Junkin
8:32 a.m. – Jackson Bryant, Trevor Faust and Lloyd Gilbert
8:40 a.m. – Roy L. Bonds, Harry Davis and Tucker Crisp
8:48 a.m. – Phillip West, Kelly Wilson and Blake Smith
8:56 a.m. – George Cupit, Josh Hargon and Mike Love
9:04 a.m. – Bertram Small, Brian Smith and Daniel Steele
9:16 a.m. – Shane Martin, Cole Mosby and Peter Powell Jr.
9:28 a.m. – PZ Brewer, Will Jones and Adolph Hayes
9:40 a.m. – Zach Rogel, Frankie Spence and Landon White
9:52 a.m. – Bill Byrne, Josh Loy and Russ Simonton
10:16 a.m. – Ashley Cox, Kolby Cox and Michael Faust
10:28 a.m. – Stephen Oiler, Kevin Smith Jr. and Morgan Wiggers
10:52 a.m. – Gary Farmer, Trevor Farmer and Quentin Bremmenkamp
11:04 a.m. – Jay Sims, Michael Ball and Breck Honea
11:16 a.m. – Lucien Junkin, Jeremy Loy and Mark Patterson
11:28 a.m. – Melchior Beltzhoover, Robert Blackmon and Bubba Bruce
11:52 a.m. – Gregory Brooking, Tee Cotten and William Handjis
12:04 p.m. – Jeff Anderson, Dusty Hutto and Chase Kaiser
12:16 p.m. – Jay Lessley, Pete Powell and K.G. Watkins
12:28 p.m. – Casey Ham, Wesley Rogers and Larry Davis
12:40 p.m. – Trampus Butler, Jordan Farmer and Tom Bryant