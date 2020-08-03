Adams County extends mask mandate through September

NATCHEZ — During a special-called board meeting Friday, the Adams County Board of Supervisors extended a board order making facial coverings mandatory until the next board meeting on Sept. 8, officials said.

The order, which had been passed jointly by the Natchez Board of Alderman and Adams County Board of Supervisors on July 3, was set to expire Friday until city officials moved to extend it until their next board meeting on Aug. 11.

When passing the motion to extend the order, members of the Board of Aldermen said they could revisit the order at their next meeting and could either extend or let it expire based on the COVID-19 case numbers at the time.

The Adams County Board of Supervisors followed suit on Friday, extending it until their next meeting on Sept. 8.

The order mandates that facial coverings be worn in and outside of businesses and public spaces where social distancing of 6 feet or more is difficult to maintain for any person older than two years old unless a mental or medical disorder prevents them from doing so.

The mask mandate is the latest preventative action taken by local officials to control the spread of COVID-19 and allow businesses to stay open to the safest extent possible, officials said.

In other matters during Friday’s meeting, the Adams County Board of Supervisors entered into executive session to interview applicants for the Adams County Administrator’s position and on Monday hired former comptroller Angie Isaac King to the position.

The current County Administrator Joe Murray announced he would be retiring at the end of September when the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget cycle is over.