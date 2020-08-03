Public and private schools move start date due to pandemic

NATCHEZ — Both public and private schools have pushed back their start date, which had been previously scheduled for next week.

The Natchez-Adams School District has moved the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9, 2020.

The school district made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

The new school end date will be June 8, 2021.

The change in the school start and end date came as a response to the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi as well as to new options allowing parents to register their children in fully virtual classes this fall, school officials said.

“This change was made in response to the critical increase in community (COVID-19) spread in our state. It will also allow the district time to reconstruct class rosters and allocate teachers in response to the new virtual learning option. Approximately 1,300 students have already enrolled ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline.”

More information about school registration is available online at natchezadamsschooldistrict.org.

Cathedral school officials also announced in a letter to parents Tuesday morning that their start date had been moved from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

School officials said the delay would allow time for delivery of personal protective equipment and disinfecting materials and give administrators time to plan for and respond to Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order issued Tuesday afternoon.

“Should the Governor, County, or City officials issue any further orders that result in a change to that date, we will inform you as soon as possible,” the letter states.

Christina Daugherty, assistant principal at Adams County Christian School, said Tuesday ACCS is still scheduled to start Aug. 10 and will be requiring all teachers and students to wear masks who are physically able to do so in compliance with the governor’s statewide executive order.