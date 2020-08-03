Supervisors hire new County Administrator

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors didn’t have to go far to hire a new County Administrator on Monday to fill the position being vacated by Joe Murray.

The board hired the county comptroller Angie Isaac King to the County Administrator position by a vote of 4-1 with District 1 Supervisor Wes Middleton voting “nay” during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Murray announced in early June that he would be retiring after having served nine years as County Administrator.

Middleton said he voted “nay” after the Board of Supervisors had narrowed down their options from upwards of 40 applicants to six, each of whom the board interviewed on Friday, and felt that King wasn’t the best candidate to apply.

“We had a lot of great applicants for that position, and were it up to me, she wouldn’t have been the one I would’ve picked,” Middleton said. “That is not a knock against Angie. She has been a great employee to this county and still is. … I hope when she takes this job, she will prove me wrong.”

Officials declined to release any information about the other applicants for the position, stating that employment applications are protected under Mississippi law.

King said in a phone interview that she was unable to attend Monday’s meeting because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said King’s starting date as the County Administrator hasn’t been determined as of Monday.

King’s salary will start at $80,000 per year. Murray will be retiring Sept. 30 with a final salary of $99,225, he said.

King has worked as the county comptroller for six years under Murray’s leadership. Murray and King had also worked together for approximately 15 years for the Mississippi State Tax Commission before Murray came to work for Adams County, King said.

She graduated from Alcorn State University in 1989 with a B.S. in accounting and later returned to school for an M.A. in business administration and an M.A. in workforce education.

King said she is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration.

“I grew up in a broken home where education wasn’t important,” King said. “We lived near Anna’s Bottom, and I worked my way through school in the cotton field. Even though my family didn’t have much, my mom and dad taught me morals and values, and I decided I wanted more. … I haven’t had the opportunity to work with the three newest supervisors as much, but I work well with people, and I believe we are going to do well together. I am very happy that the supervisors chose me as the next county administrator, and I intend to do a good job and not let them down. I will make sure that the Adams County budget stays in the black.”

Murray said he has faith in King to get the job done when he leaves office after seeing her work ethic over the years he’s known her.

“I wouldn’t have any problem turning the keys over to her at all just because I know the type of person she is,” Murray said. “She knows more about what is going on in the county at this point in time than anyone else besides myself. She deals with it every day. … She is a hard worker, and that is what it takes for that position. When I’m up there working on Saturdays and Sundays, she’s up there with me. She’s determined, super capable and very smart, and she’s going to put the time and effort into it that is needed.”