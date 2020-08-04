Cathedral Lady Green Wave shutout St. Aloysius in first win of season

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave shutout the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes in a 12-0 victory on Monday at Cathedral.

Anna Poole earned the shutout victory for the Lady Green Wave and pitched a complete game. She gave up one hit and struck out five Lady Flashes.

Kinslee Young was a standout at the plate for the Lady Green Wave. Young went 3 for 3 at the plate, scored four RBIs and hit two triples. One of her RBIs came in the second inning, one in the third and two to finish the game in the fourth inning.

“I thought we swung the bats well tonight,” said Craig Beesley, Lady Green Wave head softball coach. “That is encouraging for me because I thought that was going to be one of our points we were going to struggle. I thought Poole did a great job on the mound again and our defense played well.”

Cathedral hit four triples in the game. Allie Feltus and Koleman Grace Fisher each hit a triple with Fisher scoring two RBIs and Feltus one RBI. The Lady Green Wave hit 11 base hits.

The Lady Flashes played their first game of the 2020 season on Monday with Savannah Buck returning for her second season as the head coach. St. Aloysius finished 1-18-1 overall in the 2019 season and Buck said she was excited to return to play on Monday.

“It feels so great to be back on the field,” Buck said. “I was nervous at first. I didn’t think they were going to push our season through, but we prayed and prayed and when we got the go ahead, we couldn’t have been more excited. It is a little different having to space out in the dugouts and no high fives after the games. But the game is still the game and we couldn’t be happier to just be out there.”

Ali Grace Luke managed to hit a single to left field in the fourth inning to avoid a no-hitter for the Lady Flashes. Buck said the Lady Flashes are going to work on in-game situations and hitting to prepare for their next game.

Cathedral (1-1) will play at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Vicksburg to face Porter’s Chapel Academy while St. Aloysius (0-1) will play at the Bobcat Classic on Saturday.