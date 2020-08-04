Courthouse records: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

Adams County

July 24-30

Civil suits:

Estate of Christopher A. Lewis.

Estate of Carolyn Kirk.

Divorces:

Shauntee Lee v. Lionell Matthews Sr.

Marriage license applications:

Jarvis Kendall Kaho, 29, Cordova, Tenn. to Tiffany Bryoni Washington, 27, Cordova, Tenn.

Cedric Laverne Green, 53, Natchez to Christine Rena Williams, 49, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 23-28

Wyatt Craig to Wyatt Craig and Chelsea Craig, a 5.00 acre portion of a 12.35 acre tract, portion of Hunters Hall.

Wyatt Craig to WC Farm, LLC, a 10.25 acre portion of Hedges Plantation west of Highway 61.

Griffith Jay Toney Jr. to 1116 Main Street, LLC, land being a portion of the original lot 2 of Block No. 21 of the Williamsburg Addition.

Emily Ann Distefano and William Floyd Arey III to Emily Ann Distefano, land commencing at a point on the easterly line of Fourth Street, or St. Charles Avenue.

Robert Cloy Jr. to Jeremiah Scott Cloy, lot 2 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Robert P. Cauthen Jr. Aaron W. Brown and Carla Bruce, lot 1A containing 5.32 acres more or less of the subdivision of lot 5 of the division of Magnolia Plantation.

Sandra Ezell and Jerry Dunigan to Mary Agnes H. Priest, land beginning at an iron pin on the northerly right of way of Owl Lane at the most westerly corner of lot 105 of the Division of lot 3, Travelers Rest Plantation.

Luke DeWayne Brumfield and Mika Rae Krienke Brumfield to Sanders Coley Jr., lot 98 Brooklyn Subdivision.

John Douglas Scruggs and Susan Jean Scruggs to James L. Saunders Jr., lots 127, 128 and 129 Woodland Park Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jerry L. Young Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 59-T of the division of a portion of Bryandale Plantation.

Henry Philip Frank III and Pamela R. Frank & Sandra Cooper Frank to Fidelity Bank, land beginning at a point on the westerly right-of-way line of the Washington-Pine Ridge Road.

Harvey Jones and Tammy Wilson Jones to Bank of Franklin, lot 6 Beechwood Development.

Aaron W. Brown and Carla Bruce to Robert P. Cauthen, lot 1A containing 5.32 acres more or less of the subdivision of lot 5 of the division of Magnolia Plantation.

Sanders Coley Jr. to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 98 Brooklyn Subdivision.

James L. Saunders Jr. to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lots 127, 128 and 129 Woodland Park Addition.

Amanda Floyd to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 34 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, July 30:

Merit Health Natchez v. Tynisha Jones.

Merit Health Natchez v. Christian Coffman.

Merit Health Natchez v. Patrice Williams.

Merit Health Natchez v. Earl Scott.

Merit Health Natchez v. Hayes Harris.

Merit Health Natchez v. Janiika Watkins.

Merit Health Natchez v. Lakenta Pearson.

Merit Health Natchez v. Cheryl Hunt.

Merit Health Natchez v. Aisha M. Norman.

Merit Health Natchez v. Joyce Dukes.

Merit Health Natchez v. Alisia White.

Merit Health Natchez v. Jimmy Delaney.

Merit Health Natchez v. Alberto Reyes.

Merit Health Natchez v. Kevin Arbuthnot.

Merit Health Natchez v. Cassandra Jones.

Merit Health Natchez v. Shavelle Woods.

Merit Health Natchez v. Jamilyn Givens.

Merit Health Natchez v. Krystal Spillman.

Merit Health Natchez v. Clarence White.

Merit Health Natchez v. Ashley Myles.

Merit Health Natchez v. Barbara Shorter.

Merit Health Natchez v. Octavia Caston.

Merit Health Natchez v. Channing Thompson.

Merit Health Natchez v. Glendale Griffin.

Concordia Parish

July 24-30

Civil suits:

Succession of Jo Ann Lancaster.

Deirdre Minton v. Devon Green.

State of Louisiana v. Devon Green.

Deidra Meredith v. Laquintay Kelly.

State of Louisiana v. Laquintay Kelly.

Tyrieny Kelly v. Montrell Tennessee.

State of Louisiana v. Montrell Tennessee.

Rebecca Dawn Jordan v. David Eric Jordan. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. David Eric Jordan. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Allen Cummings Sr.

Taylor Tennessee v. Allen Cummings Sr.

Abigail Norris v. Jacob James III.

State of Louisiana v. Jacob James III.

Gail Scott v. Jonathan Case.

State of Louisiana v. Jonathan Case.

Kenya Jefferson v. William White.

State of Louisiana v. William White.

Curator Fee v. Stephen Wyles.

Delta Bank v. Stephen Wyles.

Delta Bank v. Mae Blaney (Unknown Heirs).

Delta Bank v. Mae Blaney (Unopened Succession).

Lucinda Willis v. UPC Insurance Company.

Newt Willis v. UPC Insurance Company.

Lucinda Willis v. ABC Insurance Company.

Lucinda Willis v. Family Security Insurance Company.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Roy T. James.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Paige R. James.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Gary Evans Guillot Jr.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Angel House Evans.

Jaris Smith v. City of Vidalia.

Jaris Smith v. Josh Brewer.

Jaris Smith v. T.J. Cross.

Jaris Smith v. Chief Joey Merrill.

Charles Case v. Amy Rehms.

Cheryl Case v. Amy Rehms.

Charles Case v. James “Tres” Rehms.

Tutorship of Ruthie Hayes.

Divorces:

Clinton Forest Augustine v. Kristi Dianne Parker Augustine.

William McConnell v. Desiree McConnell.

Marriage license applications:

Kenneth James Perrin Jr., 45, Vidalia to Laura Elizabeth Cross, 31, Vidalia.

Louis James Stockstill Jr., 55, Vidalia to Milli Michele Wagoner, 54, Natchez, Miss.

George Sintell Benson, 37, Vidalia to Amanda Ray Coleman, 33, Vidalia.

Duncan Collier Welch, 36, Florence, Miss. to Brittany Nicole Hill, 30, Florence, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Charlotte Jan Shell to James Spurlock, lot 7, Block No. 218 Town of Ferriday.

Preston Colby Dooley and Tracy Ann Dooley to Janice Bruce, lot 9 Second Smith Addition.

Sharon Marie Matthews F/K/A Sharon M. Britton to Mitchell Derrell Matthews Sr. and Sharon Marie Matthews, lots 16 and 17, Block No. 6 Town of Ferriday.

Roberta B. Davenport to Kent B. Guillory and Naomi P. Guillory, a 1.00 acre tract of lot 2 Miller Plantation.

Kelly E. White to Tracy Lynn Martin and Audwina McKeel Martin, lots 11 and 12, Block No. 234 Town of Ferriday.

Mortgages:

McDonough’s Liquor, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 4, Block No. 81 Magoun Addition.

Sharon Marie Matthews and Mitchell Derrell Matthews Sr. to Cross Keys Bank, lots 16 and 17, Block No. 6, Ferriday.

Louis Audis Rymer and Ashli Vestal Rymer to United Mississippi Bank, lot 30 Glade Subdivision, First Development.

Orville Neil Mohon and Wilda Margaret Tolbert Mohon to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 24 Cross Addition.

Terry Lynn Martin and Audwina McKeel Martin to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 11 and 12, Block No. 234 Town of Ferriday.