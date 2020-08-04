Sept. 11, 1947 – July 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Lillie B. Hunt, 72, of Natchez, MS; who died July 25, 2020 at her residence in Natchez will be graveside Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Hunt Cemetery in Roxie, MS under the directions of Marshall Funeral Home.

There will be a visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS; wearing a mask and social distancing is mandatory.

Lillie was born Sept. 11, 1947 to Nick Hunt and Althia Session.

Lillie was preceded in death by her mother; four brothers, Vernon Hunt, Cornelius Bass, Roosevelt Bass Jr. and Arthur Hunt; one sister Cailmore.

She leaves to cherish her memory one loving daughter, Shelby Albert; five grandchildren, Janesia Albert, JaVante Albert, JaVarrius Dee, Kiara Albert and Jaliyah Albert; two great grandchildren, Jacobian Albert and Harmoni Dukes; and a number of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.