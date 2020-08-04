Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,074 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths on Tuesday.

MSDH reports 963 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 201 patients with suspected infection were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Of those patients, 173 were on ventilators and 314 were in ICU.

MSDH reports 172 long term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.

Three new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 587 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Monday during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors that the county has 134 active cases excluding those who have recovered or died with the disease.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 62,199 with 1,753 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.