expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,074 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths on Tuesday.

MSDH reports 963 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 201 patients with suspected infection were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Of those patients, 173 were on ventilators and 314 were in ICU.

MSDH reports 172 long term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.

Three new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 587 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Monday during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors that the county has 134 active cases excluding those who have recovered or died with the disease.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 62,199 with 1,753 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 587 25 45 12
Alcorn 363 4 1 1
Amite 211 6 13 2
Attala 502 24 89 20
Benton 130 0 1 0
Bolivar 987 32 48 9
Calhoun 381 9 23 4
Carroll 248 11 45 9
Chickasaw 443 19 35 11
Choctaw 129 4 0 0
Claiborne 401 13 43 9
Clarke 310 25 19 9
Clay 374 13 2 1
Coahoma 677 10 4 2
Copiah 924 26 30 4
Covington 601 12 4 1
De Soto 3387 27 42 6
Forrest 1653 53 101 31
Franklin 117 2 3 1
George 549 5 1 0
Greene 232 11 35 6
Grenada 816 21 74 12
Hancock 344 14 8 4
Harrison 2228 33 130 14
Hinds 5329 110 252 48
Holmes 851 48 97 20
Humphreys 274 11 19 6
Issaquena 21 1 0 0
Itawamba 317 10 34 7
Jackson 2063 38 68 7
Jasper 385 9 1 0
Jefferson 193 6 6 1
Jefferson Davis 214 6 3 1
Jones 1804 57 168 35
Kemper 227 15 38 9
Lafayette 885 12 81 9
Lamar 1146 13 3 2
Lauderdale 1354 88 205 56
Lawrence 315 5 14 0
Leake 771 25 4 0
Lee 1274 30 67 15
Leflore 866 60 184 42
Lincoln 756 41 116 27
Lowndes 999 32 68 18
Madison 2324 60 180 31
Marion 625 19 15 2
Marshall 585 8 12 1
Monroe 716 50 126 41
Montgomery 297 3 0 0
Neshoba 1232 88 107 35
Newton 526 11 8 1
Noxubee 426 11 16 3
Oktibbeha 1060 36 175 24
Panola 936 11 5 1
Pearl River 496 37 56 15
Perry 226 7 0 0
Pike 846 32 72 15
Pontotoc 752 7 4 1
Prentiss 351 6 24 3
Quitman 233 1 0 0
Rankin 2168 30 87 10
Scott 962 19 15 3
Sharkey 183 1 6 1
Simpson 723 28 27 13
Smith 385 13 54 8
Stone 159 3 3 1
Sunflower 926 23 11 2
Tallahatchie 496 10 7 2
Tate 665 24 34 11
Tippah 316 12 0 0
Tishomingo 339 4 2 0
Tunica 292 6 12 2
Union 538 14 20 8
Walthall 463 18 63 9
Warren 976 30 87 13
Washington 1524 33 44 11
Wayne 736 21 57 10
Webster 201 12 52 11
Wilkinson 188 13 8 3
Winston 584 15 40 11
Yalobusha 313 10 35 7
Yazoo 793 11 21 2
Total 62,199 1,753 3,709 782

 

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Officials: Local hospital workers faced most challenging week

COVID-19

Governor orders state-wide mask mandate, restrictions on schools in ‘hot spots’

News

Pets of the Week

COVID-19

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Monday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Supervisors hire new County Administrator

COVID-19

Adams County extends mask mandate through September

News

Public and private schools move start date due to pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator

News

Dead bodies are stacking up in this Mississippi county, here’s why

COVID-19

Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

NASA astronauts on SpaceX capsule make first splashdown in 45 years

News

The Dart: Local shut-ins are nothing but fun

COVID-19

Concordia Parish records 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise

News

Photo gallery: Natchez alderman hosts drive-thru barbeque

News

Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

News

Updated 2:08 p.m.: Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Balloons will fly; music events, other festivities canceled for balloon fest 2020

News

Sunday Focus: Local doctors debunk myths about COVID-19

News

Home Ministry: Catholic youth spend summer helping community

News

Donations sought for Gayrage Sale encore

News

Someone to look up to: Merrill sworn in for second term as Vidalia police chief

News

Alderman to offer free drive-thru barbecue Saturday