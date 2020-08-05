expand
August 6, 2020

LHSAA pushes back football season start date

By Patrick Murphy

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

NATCHEZ —The beginning of the 2020 football season for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has been pushed back to Oct. 8.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine sent out a memo to member schools on Wednesday that included updated calendars for all its fall sports.

The original start of the season was on Sept. 4.

Football teams will still be allowed to practice under the new order but not to compete against other teams until the Oct. 8 start date.

Coaches for Ferriday High School, Vidalia High School and Delta Charter School react to the news of the games being pushed back.

“At least we have an idea to get things started,” said Stanley Smith, Ferriday High head coach. “Now I hope everything can move forward.”

Smith said he does not know about when the 2020 football schedule will be updated.

The Trojans, defending LHSAA Class 2A state champions, were set to open the season at Alexandria Senior High School. Smith said he does not know about when the 2020 football schedule will be updated.

“It is what it is,” said Michael Norris, Vidalia High head coach.

The Vikings were going to host Sicily Island High School and it marked the first game for Norris as the head coach.

Delta Charter was set to host Delhi Charter to begin the season.

Jamborees were scheduled to begin on Aug. 28 with Ferriday at the Menard/Bolton jamboree and Vidalia playing against Sicily Island in a jamboree on Aug. 29. No date was set for jamborees in the memo.

The start of the postseason was also moved back to a date yet to be determined.

