Wednesday update: Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,245 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths on Wednesday.
Statewide hospitalizations are also slightly higher than Tuesday, MSDH reports.
MSDH reports 970 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 209 patients with suspected infection were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Of those patients, 192 were on ventilators and 329 were in ICU.
MSDH reports 173 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.
Ten new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 597 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.
Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Monday during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors that the county has 134 active cases excluding those who have recovered or died with the disease.
Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 63,444 with 1,804 deaths.
Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Cases and Deaths by County
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|596
|25
|45
|12
|Alcorn
|377
|5
|1
|1
|Amite
|217
|6
|13
|2
|Attala
|510
|24
|89
|20
|Benton
|128
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|1010
|32
|47
|9
|Calhoun
|392
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|248
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|438
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|129
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|399
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|322
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|380
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|684
|10
|4
|2
|Copiah
|929
|28
|30
|4
|Covington
|603
|13
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3472
|27
|43
|6
|Forrest
|1701
|55
|100
|31
|Franklin
|115
|2
|3
|1
|George
|545
|4 *
|1
|0
|Greene
|230
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|819
|21
|74
|12
|Hancock
|349
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2287
|35 *
|136
|15
|Hinds
|5416
|112
|254
|49
|Holmes
|859
|48
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|281
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|323
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|2156
|41 *
|68
|7
|Jasper
|379
|9
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|193
|6
|6
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|225
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1828
|57
|168
|35
|Kemper
|227
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|907
|14
|83
|11
|Lamar
|1177
|13
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|1379
|90
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|302
|7
|13
|0
|Leake
|776
|25
|4
|0
|Lee
|1297
|32
|71
|15
|Leflore
|882
|61
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|787
|41
|116
|27
|Lowndes
|1023
|33
|69
|18
|Madison
|2363
|60
|180
|31
|Marion
|634
|19
|15
|2
|Marshall
|616
|9
|12
|1
|Monroe
|731
|51
|127
|41
|Montgomery
|302
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1264
|90
|108
|35
|Newton
|530
|11
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|438
|11
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1077
|37
|176
|24
|Panola
|960
|12 *
|7
|1
|Pearl River
|515
|37
|56
|15
|Perry
|220
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|861
|33
|72
|15
|Pontotoc
|780
|8
|4
|1
|Prentiss
|369
|9
|25
|3
|Quitman
|238
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2202
|31
|89
|10
|Scott
|978
|20
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|191
|3
|6
|1
|Simpson
|767
|30
|27
|13
|Smith
|389
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|160
|3
|3
|1
|Sunflower
|942
|23
|12
|2
|Tallahatchie
|512
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|683
|27 *
|34
|12
|Tippah
|320
|13
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|344
|5
|29
|0
|Tunica
|307
|6
|12
|2
|Union
|552
|15
|23
|8
|Walthall
|482
|19
|65
|9
|Warren
|995
|31
|89
|14
|Washington
|1548
|35
|44
|12
|Wayne
|749
|21
|57
|10
|Webster
|211
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|193
|13
|8
|3
|Winston
|593
|15
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|304
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|803
|12
|21
|2
|Total
|63,444
|1,804
|3,765
|789
* Note: A death previously reported in George County has been corrected to Jackson County. A death previously reported in Harrison County has been corrected to Jackson County. A death previously reported in Panola County has been corrected to Tate County.