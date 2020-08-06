VIDALIA — Funeral services for Ernest Lyons, 86, of Vidalia, LA that passed peacefully at his residence on Aug. 2, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Concordia Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Dixon officiating.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ernest Lyons was born in Vidalia, LA on May 1, 1934, the son of Herman and Mamie Brown Lyons.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Valerie “Connie” Lyons; brothers including Herman Lyons; sisters; aunts and uncles.

Mr. Lyons leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Johnnie Mae Lyons; four sons, Don Lyons (Lubertha), both of Vidalia, LA, Ernest Lyons, Jr., Atlanta, GA, Ronald Spears (Kendra), LaPlace, LA, Daryl Spears, Independence, LA; five daughters, Jacqueline Dixon (Rev. Leon), Shelia Lyons, Ernestine Johnson (Kedrick), all of Vidalia, LA, Edrena Lyons, Houston, TX, Marcy Reed (Jerome), Monroe, LA; two sisters, Betty Miller, Vidalia, LA, Mary Louise Lyons, Chicago, IL; twenty-two grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances, the COVID-19, strictly enforced guidelines have been issued by the State of Louisiana Government, we ask that you respect the gathering of persons at a time. The family has requested that immediate family attends the services.

