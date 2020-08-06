Fayette man dies with COVID-19

NATCHEZ — A Fayette man with COVID-19 died Thursday at Merit Health Natchez hospital, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

Lee said the man was an African American, 75 years old, and died at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Privacy laws prevent officials from releasing any other possibly identifying information about COVID-19 patients.

“We’re having more and more cases show up in Fayette,” Lee said. “At this point, everyone needs to do the best they can not to gather and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. Wear a mask. It’s far from over.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 956 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Thursday.

Statewide hospitalizations are also slightly higher than reported Tuesday.

MSDH reports 977 Mississippians with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 207 patients with suspected infection are hospitalized as of Thursday.

Of those patients, 193 are on ventilators and 337 are in ICU.

MSDH reports 173 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.

Five new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 602 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 64,400 with 1,825 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 602 25 46 12 Alcorn 382 5 1 1 Amite 220 6 13 2 Attala 513 24 89 20 Benton 133 0 1 0 Bolivar 1163 33 47 9 Calhoun 400 9 23 4 Carroll 254 11 45 9 Chickasaw 441 19 35 11 Choctaw 130 4 0 0 Claiborne 399 13 43 9 Clarke 324 25 19 9 Clay 382 14 2 1 Coahoma 697 11 16 2 Copiah 941 28 30 4 Covington 607 13 4 1 De Soto 3523 28 43 6 Forrest 1721 55 100 31 Franklin 116 2 3 1 George 548 4 1 0 Greene 231 11 35 6 Grenada 830 21 76 12 Hancock 363 14 8 4 Harrison 2378 35 141 15 Hinds 5487 116 260 52 Holmes 863 48 97 20 Humphreys 282 11 19 6 Issaquena 25 1 0 0 Itawamba 337 10 34 7 Jackson 2201 42 68 7 Jasper 381 9 1 0 Jefferson 194 6 6 1 Jefferson Davis 226 6 3 1 Jones 1842 58 169 35 Kemper 228 15 38 9 Lafayette 937 14 83 11 Lamar 1184 14 4 2 Lauderdale 1390 90 205 56 Lawrence 306 7 13 0 Leake 779 25 4 0 Lee 1332 32 77 15 Leflore 893 62 184 42 Lincoln 790 41 119 28 Lowndes 1039 35 * 72 19 Madison 2387 63 180 32 Marion 638 19 15 2 Marshall 638 9 12 1 Monroe 747 51 * 143 42 Montgomery 307 3 0 0 Neshoba 1278 91 108 35 Newton 535 11 7 1 Noxubee 444 11 16 3 Oktibbeha 1090 37 176 24 Panola 980 12 7 1 Pearl River 520 37 57 15 Perry 220 7 0 0 Pike 877 34 72 16 Pontotoc 791 8 5 1 Prentiss 386 9 25 3 Quitman 240 1 0 0 Rankin 2220 32 90 10 Scott 987 20 15 3 Sharkey 190 3 12 2 Simpson 779 30 28 14 Smith 394 13 54 8 Stone 163 3 3 1 Sunflower 967 23 13 2 Tallahatchie 407 10 7 2 Tate 692 27 34 12 Tippah 325 13 0 0 Tishomingo 350 5 30 0 Tunica 317 6 12 2 Union 562 15 26 8 Walthall 489 19 65 9 Warren 1007 31 90 14 Washington 1582 37 46 13 Wayne 749 21 57 10 Webster 216 12 52 11 Wilkinson 194 13 8 3 Winston 604 15 40 11 Yalobusha 307 10 35 7 Yazoo 807 12 21 2 Total 64,400 1,825 3,838 800

* Note: A death previously reported in Monroe County has been corrected to Lowndes County.