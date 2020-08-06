Local schools aim to keep football fans safe at home games

NATCHEZ — Local football fans should expect many changes when attending games at local stadiums this fall.

Natchez High School, Cathedral High School and Adams County Christian School have all made changes for the fans to follow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some changes include the institution of a variety of social distancing guidelines and safety measures.

“In order for us to allow fans in, everyone must do their part, meaning our security cannot constantly monitor whether people are staying in their designated areas,” said Alphaka Moore, Natchez High School athletic director.

Moore said fans would be required to wear masks, and temperatures will be checked upon entry.

Moore said she is uncertain how many fans will be allowed in the stadium but said less than 10 people would sit per row at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium at Natchez High.

Fans attending a Bulldogs football game will be encouraged not to assemble at the concession stand, Moore said.

“Everyone must remain in the stands, and the concession stand will have runners for people taking food and monitoring to make sure not a lot of fans exit the stands at one time,” Moore said. “We have to make sure fans are doing their part so we can continue to try to get back to normal as possible.”

The first home game for the Bulldogs is on Sept. 4 against Velma Jackson High School.

Both Cathedral and ACCS are also making changes in their stadiums and at concession stands to keep fans safe this fall.

Craig Beesley, athletic director at Cathedral High School, said the school would section off some of the home stands for fans and keeping families together. Beesley said the Green Wave would have safety precaution signs posted at the entrance gates, concession stand and bathrooms for fans to follow.

“The main thing is to make sure the fans know that we are doing it for them and keeping everyone safe,” Beesley said. “We want the fans to be at the games, but we want them to be safe too.”

Beesley said fans are encouraged to wear masks, and there will be tape on the ground in front of the concession stand to keep everyone six-feet apart from each other.

“We are going to do our best to do our part, and we hope the fans can do their part,” Beesley said. “We are here for them.”

Cathedral’s first home football game is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 against Glenbrook School.

Richy Spears, athletic director at ACCS, said the Rebels are following the same guidelines Cathedral will have in place. The Rebels first home game is at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 against Columbia Academy.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has not released any safety precautions for fans to follow at home football games due to the season being pushed back to Oct. 8.