expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

By Ben Hillyer

Published 8:45 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — Although absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election will not be ready until the middle of September, local election officials said now is the time to register if you plan to vote.

The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 3.

On the ballot will be candidates for President, the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, the Mississippi Supreme Court and for members of the Adams County Election Commission.

Also on the ballot will be a referendum on a new Mississippi flag.

Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said ballots will not be ready until the major political parties make formal announcements of their candidates for president.

“Neither one of the parties have had their conventions,” Gardner said.

Gardner said voters who choose to vote by absentee ballot should allow for plenty of time for ballots to “go back and forth in the mail.”

To request an absentee ballot, Gardner said voters should call 601-446-6326.

Gardner said a new statute approved by the Mississippi Legislature and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves changes some of the state’s voting rules.

Unlike previous years when ballots were required to be received by 5 p.m. on the Monday before an election, absentee ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day, Gardner said.

Other voting changes approved by the Legislature include when and where absentee ballots will be counted. Gardner said absentee ballots that have been received in the mail by election day will be stored and counted at the courthouse on election night. Any absentee votes received in the mail after election night will be counted until the following Tuesday. Previously, absentee ballots were delivered to individual precincts and counted after election night.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19

COVID-19

Wednesday update: Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb

News

New York forces local student to spend 14 days in quarantine with mom before entering college

News

Officials: Local hospital workers faced most challenging week

COVID-19

Governor orders state-wide mask mandate, restrictions on schools in ‘hot spots’

News

Pets of the Week

COVID-19

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Monday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Supervisors hire new County Administrator

COVID-19

Adams County extends mask mandate through September

News

Public and private schools move start date due to pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator

News

Dead bodies are stacking up in this Mississippi county, here’s why

COVID-19

Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

NASA astronauts on SpaceX capsule make first splashdown in 45 years

News

The Dart: Local shut-ins are nothing but fun

COVID-19

Concordia Parish records 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise