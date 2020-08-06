Officials: Now is time to register to vote

NATCHEZ — Although absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election will not be ready until the middle of September, local election officials said now is the time to register if you plan to vote.

The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 3.

On the ballot will be candidates for President, the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, the Mississippi Supreme Court and for members of the Adams County Election Commission.

Also on the ballot will be a referendum on a new Mississippi flag.

Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said ballots will not be ready until the major political parties make formal announcements of their candidates for president.

“Neither one of the parties have had their conventions,” Gardner said.

Gardner said voters who choose to vote by absentee ballot should allow for plenty of time for ballots to “go back and forth in the mail.”

To request an absentee ballot, Gardner said voters should call 601-446-6326.

Gardner said a new statute approved by the Mississippi Legislature and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves changes some of the state’s voting rules.

Unlike previous years when ballots were required to be received by 5 p.m. on the Monday before an election, absentee ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day, Gardner said.

Other voting changes approved by the Legislature include when and where absentee ballots will be counted. Gardner said absentee ballots that have been received in the mail by election day will be stored and counted at the courthouse on election night. Any absentee votes received in the mail after election night will be counted until the following Tuesday. Previously, absentee ballots were delivered to individual precincts and counted after election night.