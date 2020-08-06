Softball Round Up: ACCS drops two games, Centreville Academy wins two games

RAYVILLE, La. — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels stayed within striking distance of Riverfield Academy for three and a half innings, but the Lady Raiders used two big frames to pull away for a 12-2 win in six innings on Tuesday.

ACCS scored one run in the top of the third inning to make it a 2-1 game and then scored a run in the top of the fourth to trail 3-2. In the bottom of the fourth, Columbia Academy scored four runs to go up 7-2.

The Lady Cougars scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-2 lead and ended the game early with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Becca Cowan gave up 12 runs, eight of them earned, on 15 hits, struck out three batters, walked none, and hit two batters over five and one-third innings.

Georgia Martin and Rileigh Walters each had a double and Paris Harveston went 2-for-3 with one run scored to lead the Lady Rebels at the plate.

Four of Riverfield’s 15 base hits went for extra bases, including a home run.

ACCS (0-3) plays host to Riverfield Academy (5-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Centreville Academy 16, Prentiss Christian School 1 (Tues.; 3 innings)

PRENTISS — Amanda Newman threw a no-hitter while Bailey Ford and Savannah Hailey each had big games at the plate as the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers needed just three innings to defeat the Prentiss Christian School Lady Saints 16-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Newman gave up one unearned run, struck out four and walked two in three innings.

Prentiss Christian scored first in the bottom of the first inning on an error, a stolen base and another error. The two errors were the only two errors the Lady Tigers made in the game.

The Lady Tigers used a seven-run rally in the top of the second inning to take the lead. Bailey Ford hit a 2-2 pitch for a RBI triple and Lacy Darden added an RBI single. Three of the other runes for Centreville Academy were scored off of errors committed by the Lady Saints.

Centreville batted around and scored nine runs in the top of the third. Hailey had both of her base hits and two RBIs in that frame, including a double. Lana Adlton, Rylee Shell, Emilea Roberts and Newman also drove in runs.

Ford went 3-for-3 with two triples, one RBI and three runs scored. Hailey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Roberts had a double. Shell had two RBIs and scored one run and Dalton reached base three times, had one RBI and scored three runs. Emily Hall also reached base three times and scored two runs.

Centreville Academy (5-1) will travel to Bowling Green School (2-4) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Bowling Green School 12, ACCS 0 (Mon.; 5 innings)

NATCHEZ — Aleigha Fussell threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Bowling Green School Lady Buccaneers defeated the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels 12-0 in five innings last Monday.

Bowling Green scored one run each in the top of the first and second innings and added three runs in the top of the third to go up 5-0. After being shut out by starting pitcher Becca Cowan in the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Buccaneers put up seven runs in the top of the fifth.

Cowan lasted four-plus innings and gave up eight runs, five of them earned, on 10 hits with one strikeout and one walk. Laiken Davis came on in relief and allowed four runs, all of them earned, one three hits and two walks.

Albanie Fussell was 2-for-3 with a double and one run batted in to lead Bowling Green at the plate. Katherine Burris went 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Kylee Burns was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Brylie Fowler was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Centreville Academy 7, Columbia Academy 2 (Mon.)

COLUMBIA — Lindsy Clark and Rylee Shell each drove in two runs during a seven-run rally in the top of the third inning as the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers defeated the Columbia Academy Lady Cougars 7-2 Monday afternoon in a six-inning contest.

Columbia Academy grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by Kyla Williams and starting pitcher Allie Watts kept Centreville off the scoreboard through two innings despite giving up just one hit, three walks, fielder’s choices and a hit batter led to Watts’ early dismissal. Watts was charged with the loss as she gave up five earned runs over two and one-third innings.

Presley Dease came on in relief and gave up two runs on three walks without recording a single out.

The Lady Cougars scored one run off Lana Dalton in the bottom of the fifth, but Dalton had a solid complete-game outing. She gave two runs, both of them earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and only one walk.

Both teams did not make a single error in the game.

Shell went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored while Clark was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Lady Tigers (4-1). Emilea Roberts, Lexlea Sterking and Bailey Ford each had one RBI.