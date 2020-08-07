Cathedral High Green Wave to kick-off football season Friday

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave will play their first football game on Friday against Wayne Academy.

Cathedral is the first Miss-Lou football team to begin playing actual games in the COVID-19 pandemic. Chuck Darbonne, Green Wave head coach, said he is excited to be the first local team playing a game.

“We do not have a scrimmage or a jamboree,” Darbonne said. “We’re playing our first game after three weeks of practices. I know all of the players are excited to get out onto the field and see what they can do after all of their hard work at practices.”

Hollis Lees is one of the four offensive starters returning to play for the Green Wave for the 2020 season.

Lees said he wants Cathedral to defeat Wayne Academy after losing 26-14 to them in the second round of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Class 4A playoffs.

“I’m just excited to begin the season and ready to set the tone for Class 4A,” Lees said. “This is just another opportunity for us to prove that we are worthy for the state title.”

High school football teams return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic and Cathedral has taken safety precautions to keep student-athletes safe.

Lees said the Green Wave have their temperatures checked in the locker rooms before practices.

Some players have also taken extra precautions to keep themselves safe.

Christian Wright, a wide receiver for Cathedral, said he has refrained from socializing outside of practices and normal daily activities to stay safe from the virus.

“I just want the team to stay healthy and I’m excited to play football,” Wright said.

Kickoff is set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wayne Academy.