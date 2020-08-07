expand
August 7, 2020

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Friday, August 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — Free face masks will be distributed to residents of Adams County on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Adams County Safe Room, officials said.

The drive-thru style distribution will last from 8 a.m. until noon at the safe room at 323 Liberty Road, said Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer, Neifa Hardy.

Hardy said recipients of the masks must be residents of the county and have a form of ID — either a driver’s license, utility bill or passport — to show in order to receive masks.

Recipients may also pick up masks for minors or disabled individuals who reside within the same household, Hardy said.

Those coming through the drive-thru will not be permitted to get out of their vehicles, she said.

