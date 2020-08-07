Register to vote by Oct. 5

Remember this date: Oct. 5.

That’s the last day you have to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

Voters on Nov. 3 will be asked to choose between candidates for President, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, the Mississippi Supreme Court and members of the Adams County Election Commission.

Also on the ballot, Mississippi voters will be asked to OK a new state flag.

Now, more than ever, we need our voices to be heard. That’s what our vote means in our country. It’s our opportunity to weigh in on who we want to represent us and make decisions on our behalf. Our vote is fundamental to who we are as a country.

If you have been on social media lately, you know how divided our country is on just about every issue facing us. Instead of simply spouting off an opinion, casting a ballot allows you to be part of the course our country takes in the future.

Absentee ballots will not be available until the middle of September, said Larry Gardner, Adams County Election Commission, because the major political parties have yet to officially choose the candidates who will represent them. Candidates will be selected officially at each party’s convention. The Democratic and Republican party conventions are set for later this month.

Those who choose to vote by absentee ballot should allow plenty of time for ballots to be received and to mail them back. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and must be received by the Tuesday following the election.

To request an absentee ballot, Gardner said voters should call 601-446-6326.

Please do not miss your opportunity to let your vote be counted. Our country works best when we all work together. The right to vote should never be taken for granted.