expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Shooting update: Off-duty state trooper killed on U.S. 61 near Adams County, Jefferson County line

By Staff Reports

Published 12:57 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

4:30 p.m. update: The U.S. Postal Service in conjunction with Mississippi Crime Stoppers are offering a $105,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects related to the shooting of an off-duty state trooper Friday on U.S. 61.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to the shooting death of Lieutenant Troy Morris, 58, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, a news release states.

Upon their arrival, agents discovered Morris’ body inside a U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.

Morris was a 27-year veteran of Lieutenant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and worked part-time for the U.S. Postal Service.

“This is a sad day for Law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the State of Mississippi,” said Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris. Local, state and federal agents will work tirelessly to ensure justice.”

Col. Randy Ginn, Mississippi Highway Patrol Director, said Morris would be missed as a valued agent and friend.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of Lieutenant Troy Morris,” Ginn said. “He was a good man, friend and a valuable member of this agency. He will truly be missed by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

—-

1:15 p.m. update: An off-duty state trooper was shot and killed early Friday morning while working as an independent contractor delivering the mail for the U.S. Postal Service.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Lt. Troy Morris, 58, was shot and killed this morning while working a part-time job on his mail truck near the Adams County, Jefferson County line.

“It appears that he was changing a flat tire on U.S. 61 leaving Fayette,” Lee said. “I arrived at the scene around 8:45 a.m. after being notified by the Jefferson County coroner, who is on medical leave. The State Crime Lab also called me about working the case in Jefferson County.”

Lee said Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey and local law enforcement were instrumental in assisting with working what he described as a difficult scene.

“It took nearly six hours and we had food and water to refresh,” Lee said.

Lee said everyone was noticeably heartbroken over the death of their fellow comrade.

“Troopers from around this state were vehemently searching for clues and leads to direct them to a possible suspect. The State Crime Lab sent a team of forensic experts to work the crime scene,” Lee said. “This is a sad day, not only for law enforcement but family and friends of Lt. Morris. My deepest sympathy and prayers.”

The body of Trooper Morris was escorted under heavy guard to the Mississippi Crime Lab where he will have an autopsy today, Lee said. “I can’t believe someone would gun down a police officer like that.”

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey told WLBT news reporters that the shooting happened near 4 a.m. A suspect in the shooting remains at large.

—-

9:45 a.m.: Investigators from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were working a crime scene on U.S. 61 Friday morning.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 61 were closed just north of the Riverbend landfill in Jefferson County as investigators worked the scene.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were assisting. Adams County Coroner James Lee was also on the scene.

Officials at the scene said information about the investigation would be issued later today in a news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19

COVID-19

Wednesday update: Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb

News

New York forces local student to spend 14 days in quarantine with mom before entering college

News

Officials: Local hospital workers faced most challenging week

COVID-19

Governor orders state-wide mask mandate, restrictions on schools in ‘hot spots’

News

Pets of the Week

COVID-19

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Monday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Supervisors hire new County Administrator

COVID-19

Adams County extends mask mandate through September

News

Public and private schools move start date due to pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator