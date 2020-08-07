State troopers, local law enforcement work crime scene on U.S. 61 North

Investigators from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were working a crime scene on U.S. 61 North Friday morning.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 61 were closed just north of the Riverbend landfill in Jefferson County as investigators worked the scene.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were assisting. Adams County Coroner James Lee was also on the scene.

Officials at the scene said information about the investigation would be issued later today in a news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.