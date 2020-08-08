expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

Jerry Kenneth McCollum

By Staff Reports

Published 5:24 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020

Dec. 9, 1939 – Aug. 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — Jerry Kenneth McCollum, 80, formally of Natchez Mississippi, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mr. McCollum was born on Dec. 9, 1939, to Floyd McCollum and Mamie Ruth McCollum.

He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy McCollum; daughter Wendy McCollum; son-in-law James Richard Harris; sister Genia McCollum Holland (Edward); granddaughter April Scott (Tim); great-granddaughters Molly Scott and Sophie Scott; several nieces and nephews.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19

COVID-19

Wednesday update: Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb

News

New York forces local student to spend 14 days in quarantine with mom before entering college

News

Officials: Local hospital workers faced most challenging week

COVID-19

Governor orders state-wide mask mandate, restrictions on schools in ‘hot spots’

News

Pets of the Week

COVID-19

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Monday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Supervisors hire new County Administrator