State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on Saturday.
MSDH reports 174 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.
Seven new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 617 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.
Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 66,646 with 1,874 deaths.
Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Cases and Deaths by County
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|617
|25
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|419
|5
|1
|1
|Amite
|230
|6
|13
|2
|Attala
|521
|25
|89
|20
|Benton
|143
|1
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|1108
|34
|47
|9
|Calhoun
|417
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|261
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|459
|20
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|133
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|404
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|326
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|394
|13 *
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|743
|12
|34
|2
|Copiah
|950
|28
|30
|4
|Covington
|612
|13
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3632
|30
|45
|7
|Forrest
|1778
|56
|101
|32
|Franklin
|124
|2
|3
|1
|George
|559
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|241
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|843
|21
|76
|12
|Hancock
|388
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2498
|36
|141
|15
|Hinds
|5599
|118
|265
|53
|Holmes
|890
|48
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|291
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|26
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|358
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|2269
|42
|68
|7
|Jasper
|387
|9
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|195
|7
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|231
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1885
|58
|169
|35
|Kemper
|232
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|964
|16
|88
|12
|Lamar
|1202
|14
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|1407
|92
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|319
|7
|13
|0
|Leake
|786
|25
|4
|0
|Lee
|1428
|39 *
|83
|15
|Leflore
|925
|62
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|809
|41
|119
|28
|Lowndes
|1074
|37
|71
|20
|Madison
|2414
|64
|180
|32
|Marion
|657
|20
|26
|5
|Marshall
|688
|9
|14
|1
|Monroe
|778
|53
|146
|43
|Montgomery
|321
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1285
|92
|108
|35
|Newton
|542
|11
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|453
|11
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1118
|38
|176
|25
|Panola
|1054
|12
|7
|1
|Pearl River
|540
|38
|57
|15
|Perry
|232
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|928
|36
|72
|17
|Pontotoc
|821
|8
|5
|1
|Prentiss
|417
|10 *
|25
|3
|Quitman
|262
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2276
|33
|96
|10
|Scott
|998
|20
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|197
|5
|16
|3
|Simpson
|795
|30
|32
|14
|Smith
|404
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|194
|4
|23
|2
|Sunflower
|1024
|25
|13
|3
|Tallahatchie
|530
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|720
|28
|33
|12
|Tippah
|360
|13
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|409
|5
|33
|0
|Tunica
|333
|7
|12
|2
|Union
|627
|16
|27
|8
|Walthall
|498
|19
|65
|9
|Warren
|1089
|32
|94
|15
|Washington
|1646
|41
|46
|13
|Wayne
|764
|21
|57
|10
|Webster
|228
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|205
|13
|8
|3
|Winston
|620
|16
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|313
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|829
|12
|21
|2
|Total
|66,646
|1,874
|3,933
|816
* Note: Benton County is reporting its first COVID-19 related death. A death previously reported in Prentiss County should have been reported in Lee County. A death previously reported in Clay County should have been reported in Lee County.