Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

NATCHEZ — Multiple suspects have been taken into custody regarding the shooting death of a Mississippi state trooper on Friday.

Lt. Troy Morris, age 58 of Natchez, was shot and killed while he was off-duty and working a part-time job as a delivery driver for the United States Postal Service at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday on U.S. 61 leaving Fayette.

Treyon Washington, 24, was taken into custody in Jefferson County and charged with murder, a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol states.

Washington is being held in the Jefferson County detention facility without bond.

Cdarrius Norman, 17, and Damion Whittley, 25, were later arrested in New Orleans, LA. Both Norman and Whittley are charged with murder and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

“While we are pleased with the progress of this investigation, we realize there is much work left to be done,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “The tireless efforts of law enforcement has been inspiring and the public outpouring of support and concern has touched us all and has shown Lieutenant Morris’ family that Mississippians truly care about the officers who protect them.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation received assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police, and several other agencies in making these arrests.

Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said the arrests were a direct result of the hard work and dedication of these agencies.

“Again, I would like to start by saying that our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris,” Tindell said. “I met with this family yesterday and assured them that we are working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners as we investigate his murder. The progress that has been made is a direct result of their hard work and dedication.”

This continues to be an ongoing investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the news release states.