August 9, 2020

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

By Staff Reports

Published 4:01 pm Sunday, August 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 527 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths on Sunday.

Six new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 623 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 67,173 with 1,896 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 623 25
Alcorn 428 5
Amite 232 6
Attala 522 25
Benton 144 1
Bolivar 1113 34
Calhoun 418 9
Carroll 261 11
Chickasaw 462 19
Choctaw 134 4
Claiborne 407 13
Clarke 327 26
Clay 396 14
Coahoma 760 13
Copiah 954 28
Covington 612 13
De Soto 3658 31
Forrest 1806 56
Franklin 127 2
George 581 5
Greene 250 12
Grenada 847 21
Hancock 390 14
Harrison 2520 36
Hinds 5613 118
Holmes 892 48
Humphreys 293 11
Issaquena 26 1
Itawamba 359 10
Jackson 2276 42
Jasper 386 9
Jefferson 196 7
Jefferson Davis 231 6
Jones 1899 58
Kemper 233 14
Lafayette 973 16
Lamar 1220 14
Lauderdale 1412 92
Lawrence 323 8
Leake 788 25
Lee 1462 41
Leflore 933 63
Lincoln 817 41
Lowndes 1077 37
Madison 2422 66
Marion 677 20
Marshall 695 9
Monroe 796 55
Montgomery 326 5
Neshoba 1286 92
Newton 542 11
Noxubee 457 11
Oktibbeha 1122 39
Panola 1059 13
Pearl River 550 39
Perry 236 7
Pike 936 36
Pontotoc 827 8
Prentiss 412 10
Quitman 269 1
Rankin 2283 34
Scott 1003 20
Sharkey 197 5
Simpson 796 30
Smith 405 13
Stone 199 5
Sunflower 1039 25
Tallahatchie 531 10
Tate 734 29
Tippah 366 13
Tishomingo 417 5
Tunica 337 7
Union 636 16
Walthall 502 20
Warren 1093 33
Washington 1663 41
Wayne 767 21
Webster 234 12
Wilkinson 212 13
Winston 620 16
Yalobusha 315 10
Yazoo 831 12
Total 67,173 1,896

 

