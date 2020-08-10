Adams County Sheriff’s Office to reopen to public Tuesday

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will reopen to the public Tuesday morning after being closed for more than two weeks after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the building has been sanitized and is ready to reopen.

“(Tuesday) we will open back up to the public for business but they still will be required to wear either a face mask or a face covering,” Patten said. “As far as the inmates go at that time we had two positive cases in the jail. We ended up having to isolate a whole floor for those inmates. Since then those inmates have been retested and they tested negative for COVID-19. We don’t have any other cases as far as inmates go and the people who are currently out for COVID-19 are scheduled to return tomorrow.”

Patten thanked staff members and the public for their help and patience during the shutdown.

“I want to thank nurse practitioner Raven Campbell for a job well done and all the assistance from the EOC,” Patten said.