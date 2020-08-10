expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2020

Scott-Jones

Mable Deloris Scott-Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 10:12 am Monday, August 10, 2020

Dec. 25, 1957 – Aug. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Mable Scott-Jones, 62, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on August 3, 2020, at her residence will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Mariah Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stanford Cruel officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through visitation services will be held on Monday, August 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Mable was born on December 25, 1957, in Natchez, MS, to Willie and Sarah Durrell Scott. She was a faithful church member serving as secretary of the church and on the motherboard.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John R. Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Jeremy Green, Carlos Holmes, and Willie Payne; and one brother, James (Shirley) Stampley.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19

COVID-19

Wednesday update: Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb

News

New York forces local student to spend 14 days in quarantine with mom before entering college

News

Officials: Local hospital workers faced most challenging week

COVID-19

Governor orders state-wide mask mandate, restrictions on schools in ‘hot spots’

News

Pets of the Week

COVID-19

Tuesday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths