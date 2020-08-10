expand
August 10, 2020

Natchez High School reopens Tuesday after being closed as employee tested for COVID-19

By Scott Hawkins

Published 3:00 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School was closed on Thursday and Monday after an employee was tested for COVID-19, a school administrator said.

“There was one employee who was tested for COVID and that person returned with a negative test,” said Zandra McDonald, deputy superintendent of the Natchez Adams County School District. “In those incidents if we have a person who is tested, and we are not quite certain of their status then the other employees are requested to work remotely until we get a report saying they tested negative.”

McDonald said employees of the high school worked remotely Thursday and Monday due to the employee having been tested. The district is not open on Fridays.

McDonald said the high school was the only school in the district that was affected.

“Our employees at the high school are working remotely today,” McDonald said Monday. “They will return tomorrow (Tuesday).”

