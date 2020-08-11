Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 31-Aug. 6:

Xavier Cartrell Bates charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keisha L. Campbell charged with possession of a controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, July 31:

Cameron Leshawn Washington pleaded guilty to burglary of an automobile on Nov. 4, 2019 in Judge Blackwell’s court. The Court withheld acceptance of the defendant’s plea of guilty pending successful completion of the following conditions on supervised probation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years: (a) Commit no offense against the laws of this state or any other state of the United States, or of the United States; (b) Report to the Department of Corrections, as directed by it; (c) Pay his/her fine, restitution, court costs, and all other costs within three (3) years as required herein by the Court; (d) Pay a monthly supervision fee, pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. Section 47-7-49, until discharged from the supervised probation; and (e) Submit, as provided in Section 47-5-601, to any type of breath, saliva or urine chemical analysis test, the purpose of which is to detect the possible presence of alcohol or a substance prohibited or controlled by any law of the State of Mississippi or the United States.

The defendant admitted that he did not successfully complete the terms as set by the court on Nov. 4, 2019; namely by failing to report to his probation officer and failing to pay restitution, fines, costs and fees as ordered by the court. The court found that the defendant was clearly in violation of the terms of the Nov. 4, 2019 order and accepted his guilty plea.

The defendant was sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, will full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision for three years. Defendant must pay restitution to the victim, James King, in the amount of $795.00, court costs and fees, including a prosecution fee in the amount of $200.00, to be paid within three years at the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Wednesday, July 29:

Melvin Jackson pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny (Count I), of the value of $5,000.00 or more, but less than $25,000.00, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for all time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision for five years through the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and five years to be served on informal, non-reporting post-release supervision. This sentence shall run consecutive to the sentenced imposed this date in Case No. 19-KR-0005(A) in the Circuit Court of Franklin County. Defendant must pay restitution to Andrew Peabody in the amount of $4,533.23, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. The defendant shall pay the restitution in this manner: $125.00 each month, payable to the Adams County Circuit Clerk, beginning Oct. 1, 2020, and continuing each month thereafter until fully paid.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, July 28:

Kenneth Lawson Devening, 25, charged with DUI – 1st offense. Non Adjudicated.

Jameco Aerion Pernell Davis, 17, charged with two counts of attempted crime. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jameco Aerion Pernell Davis, 17, charged with shooting into a vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jameco Areion Pernell Davis, 17, charged with shooting into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Emmanuel Isaiah Griffin, 35, charged with arson – insured property. Case bound over to a grand jury. Bond reduced from $25,000 to $15,000.

Greggory Clay Stephens, 25, charged with malicious mischief – greater than $1,000. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Barrry Lamont Williams, 24, charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury. Bond reduced from $25,000 to $12,500.

Barry Lamont Williams, 24, charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury. Bond reduced from $15,000 to $12,500.