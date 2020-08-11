expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

Donald Ray Speed Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 8:17 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Sept. 15, 1970 – Aug. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Donald Ray Speed Jr. 49, of Fresno, Ca, who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in Fresno will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Donald was born Sept. 15, 1970 in Los Angeles, Ca, the son of Donald Ray Speed, Sr. and Vanessa Smith Carson. He was a graduate of Kosciusko High School and Alcorn State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science /Pre-law and a Master of Science in Special Education. He was employed with Fresno Unified School, co-owner of Family Options LLC, Speed Success Consulting & Training and Vice-President of Advancing Independence, Inc. Mr. Speed was a member of Buffalo United Church in Kosciusko. He enjoyed football, baseball, coaching and mentoring.

He is preceded in death by his father; grandfathers, James E. Smith, Jr., and Donald Ray Ross; grandmothers, Ruth Smith and Ozzie Dudley; daughter, Deajh Perteet, brothers, Jamal and Donald Speed and father-in-law, Henry Morgan, Sr.

Donald leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Yolanda Morgan-Speed; son, Donald Speed III; mother, Vanessa Smith Carson; step-father, Legrone Parish; brother, Johnale Smith; sisters; Lashawn Speed, LaTanya Speed, Doris Parish and Arzella Speed; mother-in-law, Princess B. Morgan; aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19