expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

Jacqueline Marie Bolden Henderson

By Staff Reports

Published 8:16 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Nov. 30, 1963 – Aug. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jacqueline Marie Bolden Henderson, 56, of Tacoma, WA, who died Friday, August 7, 2020 in WA will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Jacqueline was born November 30, 1963 in IL, the daughter of Melissa Jackson Bolden and Lorenzo Leon Bolden, Sr. She was educated in IL. Mrs. Henderson was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Tacoma and enjoyed reading.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lorenzo Bolden, Sr.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Randy Henderson, mother, Melissa J. Bolden; two daughters, Erica Henderson and Maya Henderson, both of Tacoma, WA; three brothers, Lorenzo Bolden, Jr. of Champaign, IL, Alan Bolden of Tampa, FL and Ravone Bolden of Natchez; two uncles, Mitchell Jackson of New Orleans and Duncan Calcote of Springdale, MD; two aunts, Dorothy Calcote of Springdale, MD and Camille Carter Green of Natchez and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19