expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

Myrna L. Washington

By Staff Reports

Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral service for Myrna L. Washington, 72, of Vidalia, LA who passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at her residence will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home, 7 St. Catherine St., Natchez, MS, 39120, with Dr. Jarrod Bottley officiating. Walk through visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. following service at Natchez National Cemetery.

Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted to enter without them.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19