August 14, 2020

Arbuthnot

Charles Cleveland Arbuthnot Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 6:43 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

July 31, 1923 – Aug. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Charles Arbuthnot Sr., 97, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on August 8, 2020, in Gulfport will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Kenneth Stanton. Interment services will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Walk-through visitation services will be held on Friday, August 14, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. until service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Charles was born on July 31, 1923, in Wilkinson County, MS, to Louis and Virginia Knight Arbuthnot.

He was preceded in death by his first wife; Annie Arbuthnot, one sister; Dorothy Lewis, two brothers; William Arbuthnot and Louis Arbuthnot, one son; Charles Arbuthnot Jr., four daughters; Daisy Baker, Deloris Smith, Rose Arrington, and Addie Turner; one grandson; Ezell Wilson.
His life will be forever cherished and honored by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Exelena Arbuthnot, one son; Clarence Arbuthnot (Deborah) of Gulfport, MS, two daughters; Mary Lee Bates of Natchez, MS and Annie Price (Percy) of Hinesville, GA, son in law Robert Arrington of Natchez, MS, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

