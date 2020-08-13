March 20, 1947 – Aug. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Charles Lee Tucker, 73, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor Willis Ivory officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation was held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Charles was born March 20, 1947 in Natchez, the son of Clarence Tucker and Ibby Ivory-Tucker. He was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. In basic training in the United States Army, he was a medic first aid and a certified sharp shooter. Charles received certificates in the installation and repairing of 5ESS systems. Mr. Tucker was retired from AT&T and Lucent Technologies as a senior communications service technician. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and watching old westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Tucker, Jr., and sister Celestine Butler.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Dorian Gray Pulliam of Mesa, AZ and Quincy Tucker of Fort Worth, TX; three daughters, Ashley Austin of Atlanta, GA, Olivia Tucker of Cordova, TN and Tamarah Tucker of Atlanta, GA; one brother, Robert Tucker of Commerce Township, MI; sister, Erma Jean Davis; grandchildren, Trinity Tucker, Quincy Tucker, Jr., Yusef Golden, Aaron Tucker, Jordan Brown and Kylan Prunty and other relatives and friends.

