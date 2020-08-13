expand
August 14, 2020

Cherry Hux Daniels

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

July 4, 1947 – Aug. 8, 2020

PEARL — Services for Cherry Hux Daniels, 73, of Pearl, who passed from this life Saturday, August 8, 2020, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, Mississippi.

Cherry, was born July 4, 1947, in Brookhaven, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Walton Eugene Hux and Helen Kyzar Hux.  Cherry grew up in Natchez, Mississippi. She was a lifelong resident of Pearl, Mississippi.

Cherry was a devoted wife of Kenneth Daniels and a devoted mother to Kendra Schrader and Krissa Grant. Cherry worked as a clerk for the Rankin County Justice Court System.

In addition to her beloved husband and daughters, she is survived by grandchildren, Kennon Hurst, Emilee Hurst, Jacob Grant, Colton Grant, and Rivers Grant; and brother, Ron Hux.

Serving as pallbearers are Jared Grant, Kennon Hurst, Jerry Grant, Mac Ables, Keith Couey, and Craig Matthews.

