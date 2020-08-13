expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

I proclaim it Task Force Time in Natchez

By Top of the morning

Published 7:51 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

Rome wasn’t built in a day. And one person didn’t build it either. If I’ve learned anything in life it’s this — one cannot do the task alone. In Natchez, there are many tasks to be done. And the Mayor is only one person. So I am asking for help.

To implement our plan for the Natchez Renewal, we are appointing Task Forces. These committees will study and discuss issues related to specific areas and make recommendations for action. We need volunteers to make this happen. Below is a partial list, arranged in order according to the points in our Natchez Renewal Plan, along with brief descriptions:

1. Help Tourism and Local Business Recover: Task Force on Tourism Ingenuity and Diversity — explore ways for Natchez to achieve greater success by broadening our tourism strategies. Task Force on Downtown Development — identify key strategies to aggressively promote and develop a vibrant city.

2. Create a Vocational Training Educational Center: Job Training Task Force — Establish the strategy for funding the cleanup of the old tire plant and transforming it into the region’s largest Job Training Center. This is one of the worst environmental hazards in our state, currently costing the City of Natchez $90,000 per year to keep secure.

3. Implement “M.E.D. Natchez” — Medical Economic Development Program: MED Natchez Task Force — Perform a Market Analysis of Natchez and the surrounding geographic area to identify key strategies for transforming our city into a Healthcare Hub.

4. Renew Youth Recreational Programs: Task Force on Recreational Renewal — Define a new plan for recreation in Natchez, to include restoration of our parks and youth programs and a strategy for building a Sports and Wellness Complex. We also will be establishing sub-committees to look at Tennis and Golf.

5. Fight Crime and Build a Smart, Safe City: Safe City Task Force — Identify ways to fight crime, solve crime and aggressively reduce the presence of gangs and drugs in our city. Included will be strategies for working with the courts to make sure criminals are not being routinely released back into Natchez.

6. Hold Monthly Unity & Worship Gatherings: Task Force on Unity — Identify key target areas for building unity in Natchez. Unity is the key word to Community and Opportunity. And we can have neither Community nor Opportunity without Unity. Key areas will include utilizing music and the historic Natchez Bluff and Bandstand for monthly gatherings during this time when inside activities must be limited. More than just meetings, this task force will key in on specific action plans to address long-neglected needs for all of Natchez, especially with regard to North Natchez.

So there you have it — The Task Force List. And again, I am asking for help. If any of these areas appeal to you or someone you know, please contact me. My email address is mayor@natchez.ms.us. My phone number is 601-445-7555. May God Bless Natchez!

Dan Gibson is the mayor or Natchez.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach