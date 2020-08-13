Aug. 11, 1966 – Aug. 5, 2020

UNION CHURCH — Graveside services for Melvin L. Holliday, 53, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at noon at Hickory Block UMC Church Cemetery, 1973 Meadville Road, Union Church, MS 39668. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Home, 329 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, MS 39120. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

Melvin L. Holliday was born on August 11, 1966, to the late Ruby Lee Holliday and the late John Hardin in Natchez, MS. After his parent’s departure, his sister, Annie Holliday-Ross, nurtured and reared him into becoming a fine young man. On August 5, 2020, God called him home to eternal rest. He was united in Holy matrimony to the lovely Annette Pinkney-Holliday which their union consisted of 8 years until his death.

Melvin was educated in Adams County Public Schools and a graduate of North Natchez High School, Class of 1986 where he was an exceptional football player as well as track star.

Melvin’s passion for life centered around his favorite hobby, hunting, which he started at an early age with his closet brother Johnny. He also enjoyed fishing and cooking. He was a proud and faithful member of the Emerald Mound Hunting Club Family. He loved each member as if they were his own brothers. Anyone who was familiar with Melvin knew that his passion for hunting was undeniable. He was a dedicated and proficient chef of 32 years at Piccadilly Restaurant until his health began to fail.

Melvin was proceeded in death by; parents, Ruby Lee Holliday and John Hardin; one brother, Larry Holiday; one sister, Bernice Holliday; grandparents, S.A. and Annie Mae Sardin; two uncles, A.T. Sardin and Hugh Sardin; five aunts, Ruth Marie White, Lucille Booker, Essie Mae Riggs, Beatrice Sardin, and Hazel Sardin.

He leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Annette Pinkney-Holliday of Baton Rouge, LA; one daughter, Shalece Thomas of Houston, TX; one stepson, Samuel Floyd Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA; six sisters, Dorothy Holiday of Chicago, IL, Annie Holliday-Ross (Arthur) of Natchez, MS; Katherine Shane Hawthorne (James) of Chicago, IL, Delores Angie Holiday (Tommy) of Houston, TX, Janie Holiday of Chicago, IL and Regina Holiday-Kimble (Tracy) of Chicago, IL; four brothers, Glendale “Preacher” Holiday (Mary) of San Antonio, TX, Leroy Holiday (Shelia) of Augusta, GA; Johnny Holliday (Annicia) of Nashville, TN, James Holiday of Chicago, IL, and play brother, Steve Byrd (Regina) of Natchez, MS; three aunts, Joan Sardin of Chicago, IL, Annie Ruth Grayson and Bernice Sardin of Detroit, MI; God-daughter, Taylor Byrd of Natchez, MS. He also leaves to cherish his memories- Emerald Mound Hunting Club Family and special friend, hunting club dad, Mr. Elliot “Red” Hastings of Baton Rouge, LA. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Strict social distancing guidelines and mandates will be required for those in attendance. Please wear your mask.