expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Walter LeGette Sandel

By Staff Reports

Published 6:38 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

April 16, 1936 – Aug. 10,2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Walter LeGette Sandel, 84, of Natchez, who died Monday August 10, 2020, in Baton Rouge were 10 a.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at St. Mary Basilica with Father Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Sandel was born April 16, 1936, in Natchez, MS, the son of Henry Adrian Sandel and Ruth Doherty Sandel.

He attended Catholic school from kindergarten to graduation. He was one of the first classes to graduate from Cathedral High School. He was a graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans Louisiana. Mr. Sandel worked in the oil industry where he lived in New Orleans, LA, Morgan City, LA, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, Ca, and Anchorage, Ak, where he worked on the construction of the Alaskan Pipeline. He was heavily involved in the Catholic Church his whole life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Mr. Sandel was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruth Sandel; daughter, Lisa Sandel; siblings Henry A. “Sonny” Sandel, Liz Smith, Freda Stallone, LuLu Wilson and Louie Sandel.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sandel; children Walt Sandel, Jr, Mimi Murphy and Keith Sandel; grandchildren, Lisa O’Day, Palmer Sandel, Michael Murphy, Halie Murphy, Adelaide Sandel, Cincinnati Sandel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Keith Sandel, Walt Sandel, Jr., Michael Murphy, Brian Murphy, Billy Key Smith and Kaiser Harriss.

Memorials may be sent to St. Mary Basilica.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach