April 16, 1936 – Aug. 10,2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Walter LeGette Sandel, 84, of Natchez, who died Monday August 10, 2020, in Baton Rouge were 10 a.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at St. Mary Basilica with Father Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Sandel was born April 16, 1936, in Natchez, MS, the son of Henry Adrian Sandel and Ruth Doherty Sandel.

He attended Catholic school from kindergarten to graduation. He was one of the first classes to graduate from Cathedral High School. He was a graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans Louisiana. Mr. Sandel worked in the oil industry where he lived in New Orleans, LA, Morgan City, LA, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, Ca, and Anchorage, Ak, where he worked on the construction of the Alaskan Pipeline. He was heavily involved in the Catholic Church his whole life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Mr. Sandel was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruth Sandel; daughter, Lisa Sandel; siblings Henry A. “Sonny” Sandel, Liz Smith, Freda Stallone, LuLu Wilson and Louie Sandel.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sandel; children Walt Sandel, Jr, Mimi Murphy and Keith Sandel; grandchildren, Lisa O’Day, Palmer Sandel, Michael Murphy, Halie Murphy, Adelaide Sandel, Cincinnati Sandel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Keith Sandel, Walt Sandel, Jr., Michael Murphy, Brian Murphy, Billy Key Smith and Kaiser Harriss.

Memorials may be sent to St. Mary Basilica.

