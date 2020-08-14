July 15, 1933 –Aug. 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Ruby Mae Washington, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died August 9, 2020, will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Strickland officiating.

Burial will follow at the Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mrs. Washington was born July 15, 1933, in Natchez, MS to Willie Ross and Francis Byrd and is retired from Diamond International. Her other interests included gardening, listening to music and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Washington; stepson Edward Easton; and sisters, Dorothy Mae Ross and Hannah McDaniel.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Myles Johnson and husband Chris; sons, Gregory Washington Sr., Tom Washington and his wife Janie, and Alexander Washington; sister, Quanita Harris Byrd; 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; two great-grand-kids and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pall bearers include Ronald Chatman, Patrick Washington, Ja’Kel Barnes, Brandon Goodin, Vincent Ross and Arthur Ross.