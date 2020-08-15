expand
August 16, 2020

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

By Staff Reports

Published 10:01 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020

FERRIDAY — Rydell Turner has been elected Ferriday’s next mayor and two new aldermen have been elected along with one incumbent alderman who was reelected.

Incumbent District D Alderman Andre J. Keys appears to be the winner by a one-vote margin — 102 votes to 101 votes — over challenger Patricia “Martin” Williams.

Turner, a former town of Clayton mayor with 574 votes edged out former Ferriday Mayor Gene Allen with 418 votes to become Ferriday’s next mayor in Saturday’s election.

In the race for Ferriday Alderman District A, Brandi Bacon won with 113 votes over opponent Shana “Pouncey” Skipper’s 100 votes.

In the race for Ferriday Alderman District B, Elijah “Stepper’s” Banks won with 92 votes over opponent Margaret J. Glasper’s 72 votes.

Concordia Parish voters also approved a parishwide school board 1% sales and tax renewal by a vote of 1,403 in favor to 341 against.

Below is a breakdown of how Concordia Parish voted in Saturday’s election, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Mayor Town of Ferriday

Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 3 of 3 precincts

Gene Allen (DEM) 418 or 42%

Rydell Turner (DEM) 574 58%

Total: 992

Unofficial Turnout: 47.9%

Alderman — District A, Town of Ferriday

Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 1 of 1 precincts

Brandi Bacon (DEM) 113 or 53%

Shana “Pouncey” Skipper (DEM) 100 or 47%

Total: 213

Unofficial Turnout: 44.4%

Alderman — District B, Town of Ferriday

Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 3 of 3 precincts

Elijah “Stepper’s” Banks (DEM) 92 or 56%

Margaret J. Glasper (DEM) 72 or 44%

Total: 164

Unofficial Turnout: 43.6%

Alderman — District D, Town of Ferriday

Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 1 of 1 precincts

Andre J. Keys (DEM) 102 or 50%

Patricia “Martin” Williams (DEM) 101 or 50%

Total: 203

Unofficial Turnout: 47.3%

Parishwide School Board — 1% S&U Tax Renewal – SB – 10 Yrs.

Early & Absentee Reporting – 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting – 20 of 20 precincts

YES: 1,403 or 80%

No: 341 or 20%

Total: 1,744

Unofficial Turnout: 13.4%

