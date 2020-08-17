expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2020

Flora L. Cobb

By Staff Reports

Published 4:27 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

Flora L. Cobb

August 24, 1935 – August 16, 2020

NATCHEZ – Services for Flora L. Cobb, 84, of Natchez, who died Sunday August 16, 2020 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Henby officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cobb was born August 24, 1935, in Lincoln County, MS the daughter of Alfred Walker and Christine Kyzar Walker.

She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church. She was a beautician for 47 years.

Mrs. Cobb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Marvin Cobb; her son, Anthony Cobb; brother, Jerry Walker; and sister, Linda Germany.

Survivors include two sons, Nathan Cobb and wife Dianne of Meadville, MS, Bruce Cobb and wife Annette of LaPlace, LA; three daughters, Vickie Halford, Valerie Mullins, and Kim Watson and husband Cody; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; two sisters, Lanelle Barnette and Shirley Merritt; one brother James (Cornbread) Walker and a number of nieces and nephews, families and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Cobb, Cody Watson, Kevin Campbell, Charlie Stevens, Eric Warren and Brent Beach.

Honorary pallbearers will be Griff Toney, Phillip Watts, Robert Warren and Ronnie Randall.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper