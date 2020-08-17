expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2020

John F. Crocker

By Staff Reports

Published 4:33 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

John F. Crocker

June 18, 1932 – August14, 2020

John Franklin Crocker was born in Selma, Alabama on June 18, 1932 and passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Natchez, MS. John graduated from Auburn University in 1954 where he met the love of his life for 64 years, Letta Alexander Crocker. He began his career as a forester in Monroeville, AL with International Paper Company (IP). It was in Monroeville where John’s love for the Lord was demonstrated with his lifetime commitment to working with and mentoring youth in the MYF program. This dedication continued as he and Letta moved to Mobile, AL and then eventually Natchez. He retired from IP after 42 years.

Johnnie/Daddy/Granddaddy/Uncle Johnnie absolutely loved the time he could spend with his family — especially the family’s annual summer trip to Gulf Shores, AL. Special family lifetime memories were forged on the putt-putt course, around the card table and the morning coffee-talk time spent on the porch overlooking the beach.

John was very active with the Methodist Church wherever he called home. At Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, he was in the chancellor choir, bell choir and other various committees but John will be most remembered by his many years of devoted service to the choir and youth group.

John loved his Auburn Tigers and was a proud member of the Golden Eagles Alumni Association. His passion for sports and youth was also reflected by his dedicated attendance at all sporting events at Trinity, Cathedral and ACCS. John also volunteered his time with Kiwanis Club and the Historic Natchez Tableaux.

John was preceded in death by his parents George and Louise Crocker and his sister Marie Stannard. He is survived by his wife Letta Alexander Crocker, Children: Mary Louise Rush (Howard), Rebecca Crocker Little (Chris), and Rachel Jean Crocker; Grandchildren: Alex Rush, John Rush (Meredith), Garrett Little (Stevie), Preston Little, and his nephew Sean Stannard.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the care provided by Dr. Kenneth Stubbs and his wonderful staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jefferson Street United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper