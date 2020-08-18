Consider becoming humane society member

The purpose of the Natchez Adams County Humane Society (NACHS) is to promote the humane treatment of animals. We provide shelter and care for abandoned and abused animals and work towards placing them through adoption, fostering and transport. We also implement educational programs and advocate for the humane and ethical treatment of animals.

Our effort to provide humane care for the animals in Adams County (843 in 2019) is a very costly endeavor, approximately $370,000 per year or $31,000 per month including the cost of Transporting animals for adoption to other parts of the Country.

Currently, the City of Natchez and Adams County provide annually only $22/25,000 respectively toward our budget, which leaves us with the need to raise $323,000 annually through donations by people like you and our fundraising efforts such as Poker Runs, Barks on the Bluff, Spooktacular HOWLoween, Raffles, Animal Adoption Days, 5K runs and others. However, these traditional fundraising events have been, for the most part, canceled this year due to new coronavirus.

As a result, we have recently kicked off our Annual Fund Raising and Membership Drive, which some of you may have gotten a letter explaining the different Donation and Membership levels. If you did, we ask that you help us by filling out the contribution form and sending it back to NACHS, P. O. Box 549, Natchez, MS. 39121. If you did not you can call the Shelter, 601-445-4001, and someone will be glad to help you or you can just send your donation to the above address. Giving levels are Great Dane $1000 or more, Bulldog $500 to $999, Siamese $250 to $499 Chihuahua $100 to $249 and Kitty/Puppy up to $100. Memberships are $50 per family, $25 single and $10 youth. Memberships and donations can also be done online by going to our website mentioned below.

Also, the Shelter is always in need of dog/cat food (especially puppy food) along with old newspapers, sheets, towels and other linens. These items can be dropped off at the Shelter at 475 Liberty Road.

On behalf of our dedicated staff and the Board of Directors I ask you to support our efforts by becoming a new Member or renewing your Membership for 2020 and also by making a donation as indicated above. We thank you in advance for your support.

Please go to our website at www.nachs.org or our Facebook page to learn more about the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Pat Burns Jr. is a board member of the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.