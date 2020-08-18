Jane Bishop Day

March 26,1962 – Aug. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jane Bishop Day 58, of Natchez, who passed away August 15, 2020 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Louisiana, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bunkley Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow at Bunkley Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Brown Funeral of Gloster.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 4 p.m. until service Thursday at the church.

Jane “Janie” was born in Natchez to Dorothy Ann McCrory and Charles Tillman Cockerham.

She is preceded in death by son Bobby Wayne Bishop, sister Dora Faye Lee, and ex-husband Richard David Day, and father Charles Tillman Cockerham, and Bobby Adams.

Survivors include parents Dorothy and Don Lee, two sons Cody Jones (girlfriend Summer Thompson), and Robert Bishop. Sisters Lisa King (Bobby), Pam Shuffield (Michael), Donna Garner (Len), Melissa Wiley, Rebecca Lynn, sisters by heart Lynn Reeves (Charles), Velma Sullivan (Chip), stepdaughter Ashley Greene, grandchildren Ella Greene, Able Nauquin. Stepbrother Donnie Lee (Ashley, Patricia), special family members Allison Huvoul, Christy Day and Mitch Day (Aaron). Numbers of nieces and nephews Marley King (Hayden), Preston and Marissa King (Presley), Shawn and Erica Latham (Sebastion,Eliana, Gunner, Kayden), Jason and Casey Latham (Bethany, Jason Charles), Johnathan and Lindsey Latham (Brayton, Luke), Josh Latham (Jaxson), Anthony Day (Jacob, Kalee), Isaac Garner, Tina Marsh (David), Kayleigh and Colton. Special friends Chris Lipscomb, Karen Felter, Debi Friis’, Bobby Joe Grace, Larry Grace, Jeff Maier, Jock Grantham, and Roy “Moochy” Bishop. Numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Latham, Johnathon Latham, Josh Latham, Marley King, Preston King, Tina and David Marsh, Will Rouse, and Tyler Boyd

Honorary pallbearers Charles Reeves, Bobby King, David Day, Len Gardner, and Michael Shuffield.

Memorials may be made to browns funeral home, P.O. Box 279, Gloster MS. 39638.

Janie was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her occupation was a devoted caregiver for 20 plus years. She loved the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends where she was always the life of the party, and most of all a devout Christian.